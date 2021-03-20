Jealous Wife Genelia Punished Riteish Deshmukh For Kissing Fellow Actress

While everybody has been wondering how Ritesh Deshmukh must have been treated by Genelia D’Souza for kissing Preity Zinta once they got back home, the latter has finally revealed what she did next after the incident.

Tap the Picture to know what happened back home ?

If you are in a habit of watching memes on the internet, you must have come across a video of a jealous Genelia D’Souza fuming with anger over her husband Ritesh Deshmukh who just can’t stop kissing Preity Zinta’s hands at a function. And while everybody has been wondering how Ritesh must have been treated by Genelia once they got back home, the latter has finally revealed what she did next after the incident. Also Read – Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are dishing out couple goals with THIS video

In the viral video, an excited Ritesh

is seen greeting Preity like never before. His wife Genelia is also there to witness the scene. She also welcomes Preity with a huge smile on her face but it starts fading when Ritesh kisses Preity’s hands and doesn’t stop. Within no time, Genelia turns into the green-eyed monster and stares angrily at Preity. Also Read – Ready stars Genelia D’Souza-Ram Pothineni’s impromtu video on Ayyo Ayyo Ayyo Danayya is the goofiest thing on the internet — watch video

Now, most of the people have seen this viral video and are pretty much aware of the said story but nobody knows what happened next. Well, Genelia has now given a glimpse of how punished Ritesh for his actions by merging it with the viral video in continuation. In the video, Genelia punches the hell out of Ritesh and the latter begs for mercy with Tera Naam Liya song from 1989 film Ram Lakhan playing in the background.