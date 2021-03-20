Jealous Wife Genelia Punished Riteish Deshmukh For Kissing Fellow Actress

While everybody has been wondering how Ritesh Deshmukh must have been treated by Genelia D’Souza for kissing Preity Zinta once they got back home, the latter has finally revealed what she did next after the incident.
If you are in a habit of watching memes on the internet, you must have come across a video of a jealous Genelia D’Souza fuming with anger over her husband Ritesh Deshmukh who just can’t stop kissing Preity Zinta’s hands at a function. And while everybody has been wondering how Ritesh must have been treated by Genelia once they got back home, the latter has finally revealed what she did next after the incident. Also Read – Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are dishing out couple goals with THIS video
Now, most of the people have seen this viral video and are pretty much aware of the said story but nobody knows what happened next. Well, Genelia has now given a glimpse of how punished Ritesh for his actions by merging it with the viral video in continuation. In the video, Genelia punches the hell out of Ritesh and the latter begs for mercy with Tera Naam Liya song from 1989 film Ram Lakhan playing in the background.