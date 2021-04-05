A jealous boyfriend who left his former girlfriend fearing for her life when he broke into her property while she was asleep and held her hostage at knifepoint has been jailed for five years.

Jealous Ex-Lover, 26, Held Woman at Knife After She Finds New Lover is Jailed

Bahaa Kadum, 26, broke into the property of Shannon Griffiths in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, as she slept with her partner Thomas Fahey at 4.30am on October 20 last year.

Miss Griffiths woke up to see Kadum stood in her bathroom urinating in the toilet before running back to her bedroom to alert her boyfriend.

After realising the pair were in a relationship, Kadum went into the kitchen and pulled out a large knife from a drawer before confronting his ex-girlfriend.

Mr Fahey moved into the second bedroom and tried to barricade himself inside while

the assailant repeatedly punched and stabbed the door with the knife.

He managed to flee the property by jumping from the bedroom window as Kadum continued to terrorise Miss Griffiths and struck her face twice, causing her to fall into the landing wall.

The siege finally ended when police, who had been alerted by Mr Fahey, attended Miss Griffith’s property and arrested Kadum.

Miss Griffiths and Kadum had dated for three years but had split up in May 2020 due to him being ‘controlling and possessive’ and the following October she began a relationship with Mr Fahey.

Kadum stabbed himself in the left forearm before being arrested. He denied the offences in police interview and claimed he was still in a relationship with Miss Griffiths.

He was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of false imprisonment and two counts of making threats to kill.