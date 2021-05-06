Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi revealed how her ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi was also her step-brother.

Javeria’s Ex Hubby Shamoon Is Also Her Brother, Her Mum Had Married His Dad

Apparently Javeria’s mother had married Shamoon’s father when she at the time was engaged.

“People get really confused with this story,” Javeria said, adding, “So I don’t want to create any confusion. The rest of our siblings were from our mother and father. That’s why people get really confused whether Anoushey Abbasi is my sister or Shamoon’s. She’s both of our sister.”

“He was the first man so I thought I’d just hold onto him. But that’s a big exaggeration. However, the idea was to bring the whole family together. We would live together, share a house, so it was a good idea and it worked.”

Nida then pointed out how Javeria probably hadn’t have to go through the ‘typical saas drama’ since her mother-in-law was her birth mother. “Oh no, I had it worst!” the actor replied. “My mother was on a mission to prove how her daughter was the best. Apart from working 12 hours a day, I would do rest of the chores as well.”

The duo tied the knot when they were quite young: Javeria was 17 while Shamoon was 22.

Talking about her divorce, she shared how relationships all come down to chemistry. “Sometimes, things just do not work out. You feel as you mature, you

could have done better,” she shared while the rest of the guests agreed. “I was giving an interview recently where I made a point to share how women aren’t helpless. We aren’t helpless, at least I am not. If we are not in a relationship, that doesn’t mean we don’t have a say.”

However, there were times when Javeria shared she felt a man could have been a much-needed support system. “Having said that, I think we [women] realise it too late that we are our own power. If we stand in a queue, we are always preferred to go ahead,” she said. Citing an example of how women are being heard in this era of #MeToo, Javeria asserted, “No one listened to men, so who’s the powerful one here? We are. In this age of #MeToo, how are we whining about helplessness?”

She also pointed how women, instead of relying on the Almighty, try finding comfort in a brother, a father or a husband. “We keep forgetting that there’s a Divine power that can pick us up whenever we fall,” Javeria concluded.

Shamoon is popular for his marriages! According to the rumour mill, and later proved, Shamoon left Javeria for the gorgeous actress, Humamima Malick, whom he later married.

The same year Shamoon and Javeria’s marriage was annulled; he met Humaima Malick, now a ravishing starlet. Love sparked and after a brief ‘getting to know each other’ phase they decided to tie the knot in 2009.