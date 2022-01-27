Actress Javeria Abbasi has landed herself in hot water for celebrating her daughter Anzela Abbasi’s birthday.

Javeria Abbasi and daughter Anzela face moral policing over revealing clothes

While posting a picture of her daughter on Instagram, Abbasi wrote, “Most beautiful baby girl in the world”. It was when social media users were triggered by what Anzela Abbasi was wearing in the picture.

Abbasi’s daughter can be seen wearing a gym dress. As soon as Javeria posted the picture, she along with her daughter faced moral policing from social media users from fans over ‘western dressing’.

Some

of the users said that they are not celebrating birthdays but celebrating revealing day. Another user wrote that it’s a matter of pride for actors to show their skin.

According to a few users, both need to remove the surname Abbasi from them before wearing such clothes.

Javeria Abbasi is a Pakistani film–television actress, model and hos. She has appeared in the Hum TV serials Dil, Diya, Dehleez (in which she plays a lead role) and Thori Si Khushiyan as well as Doraha, Andata, Sotayli, Tere Liye; the ARY Digital serials “Darmiyan” Phool Wali Gali and Phir Kho Jayye Na and PTV serials Maamta.

Javeria was married to actor Shamoon Abbasi in 1997, they then divorced in 2010. She has one daughter, actress Anzela Abbasi.