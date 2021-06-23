A 62-year-old crack addict has been jailed after police caught him storing class-A drugs inside a walking stick.

Javed Mirza, 62, Earning Money With Walking Stick Stuffed with £7k of Cocaine in Stoke

Father-of-five Javed Mirza was caught with crack cocaine and crystal meth worth thousands of pounds when officers raided the property where he was staying.

The drugs were stored inside an aluminium walking stick, which itself was hidden under a mattress alongside a sword.

Mirza, of Portland Street, Hanley, admitted two counts of possessing a class-A drug with intent to supply, on the basis that he was storing the narcotics for other people, who paid him in crack.

He had developed an addiction after turning to drugs to manage his back pain around 10 years earlier.

Mirza – who previously worked as a taxi driver – has now been sentenced to 32 months in jail at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Prosecutor Gerald Bermingham told the court that officers raided the property in Triner Place, Norton, on June 3, 2019.

Mr Bermingham said: “Inside [Mirza’s] room there was a bed. The mattress was lifted and there was a sword in a sheath underneath. That was next to an aluminium walking stick.

“When the walking stick was examined, there were six packages of crack cocaine – total weight of 25.22g – and five packages of methylmphetamine, also known as crystal meth, total weight 21.52g.”

Police also found four mobile phones, include three disposable ‘burner’ phones.

Mirza was taken into custody, where he was found to be in possession of two sim cards and a wrap of crack.

The drugs were estimated to have a total street value of

between £4,700 and £7,040.

Mirza initially denied the charges but later entered guilty pleas on the basis that he had agreed to store the drugs for others, and return them when asked. He was paid in crack, and had no further involvement in the onward supply of the drugs.

The court heard that Mirza had eight previous convictions for 16 offences, and had previously been jailed for possessing a class-A drug.

Paul Cliff, mitigating, said that at the time of the offences, Mirza was ‘effectively homeless’, and was sometimes allowed to stay at the Triner Place property.

Mr Cliff said: “The implication is clear that those individuals allowed him to stay at that address when it suited their own agendas.

“He is a man in poor health, old beyond his years and in the grip of an addiction to drugs, and has been for a decade or so.

“He developed quite a serious back problem around 10 years ago. Initially he took prescription opioids and medication to deal with the pain, and developed a tolerance. He then began to use illegal drugs to manage the pain, and developed an addiction. His life has been blighted by that addiction for over a decade now. His life was best described as chaotic.”

Judge Sally Hancox told Mirza that the arrangement he had with the individuals behind the drugs supply operation was more beneficial to them than it was to him.

She said: “It is clear you are someone who has struggled with drug addiction for a number of years. The history of your offending behaviour, certainly in the last 10 years, shows that the use of drugs by yourself has been at the forefront of your life.”