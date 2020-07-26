The Chief Minister of the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, said that the Bengali nation is more intelligent than the Jats and Punjabis.

‘Jats and Punjabis’ are Mentally weak’: BJP Leader

In a program at the Press Club of India, he said, “If we talk about the people of Punjab, we say that they are a Punjabis Sardars, Sardar is not afraid of anyone. They are very strong. But they are less brainy than others.”

He then expressed his views on the Jats of Haryana, saying, “I will tell you about the Jats of Haryana. The Jats

would be less intelligent. However, they are physically healthy.”

Biplab himself is a Bengali and after discussing the Punjabi and Jat communities, he described the virtues of the Bengali community in this way. “Bengalis are considered to be very intelligent and in India intelligence is their identity. Just as every class has a special identity and character, the identity of Bengalis is intelligence.”

The young leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in the headlines many times for his controversial statements. Last year, he had said that the intention of the Mughal rulers was to wipe out Hindu civilization from India by bombing.