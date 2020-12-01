Pakistan’s TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza is known for her exquisite style, beautiful personality and charming aura. She is one of the most famous TikTokers in Pakistan.

Jannat Mirza Went Viral For Her Exquisite Stylish Id Card

Jannat Mirza, has become the subject of discussion among netizens.

Recently, the national identity card of TikToker Jannat Mirza has become viral on social media because of her photograph being a little too perfect.

It is no secret that almost everyone dreams their picture on their ID cards – for some reason, no matter how hard you try, chances of getting a perfect photograph on are pretty less.

But, the TikTok star has flattering photograph. However, the netiznes couldn’t stop from discussing Mirza.

Earlier this year, Jannat Mirza announced

she will forever move to Japan, Tokyo. Her decision came in the wake of Motorway accident where a mother was gang-raped in front of her children.

Later on, she did reverse her decision and explained that she wasn’t moving to Japan due to the TikTok ban in Pakistan but because the safety of women has become a trivial matter in her country. She said ‘I was emotional and I made that decision, however I will not move to Japan’.

While Mirza is now back in town, let us see what other projects and content she will bless her fans with. Be it anything, we will be excited to witness it and bring the same to you keeping you updated with all the buzz and gossips in the industry.