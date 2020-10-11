Jannat Mirza Trolled Over TikTok Ban A Day After She Gains 10M Followers

Right after the announcement of the TikTok App being banned in Pakistan on Friday, #JannatMirza became trending on social media.

Moreover, the restriction put on the video-sharing platform came just a day after the viral sensation Mirza became the top Pakistani TikTok star with 10 million followers.

Best known for her Bollywood lip syncs, slow-motion transformations, and a whole host of parodies and comedic content, Mirza’s rise to fame was rapid. 

Moreover, her influence simply grew as a result of her knack for producing entertaining content for her audience. And soon, the industry professionals were reaching out to her with modeling and acting contracts.

news of the TikTok ban came in, the social media users took it to Twitter to grill Mirza. While some trolled her, many came out in support of Mirza, expressing their sadness over the ban.

Here is how Pakistanis are reacting to the decision keeping Mirza and her 10 million followers into consideration:

Bechari Jannat Api, Abhi hi 10M Hue the


Allah di maarzi baaji


Kal he 10.million ki kushi main samil howya thy aur ajj ban ho gaya

Jannat Mirza feeling sad with 10 Million others

Feeling sad for Jannat Mirza who recently got 10 million Followers

However, it is to be noted that the TikTok sensation Mirza is in Japan. Therefore, the ban on the popular video-sharing app in Pakistan affects her in no way. But only her followers in Pakistan can’t see her videos.

