Jamal Sheik-Mohammed admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility over the death in January 2019 of 32-year-old Bashir Abdullah.

Jamal Sheik Sentenced for Life for Death of His Neighbour Bashir Abdullah in Bristol

Appearing in Bristol Crown Court today (Friday, 14 August) Sheik-Mohammed was handed a life sentence and will serve a minimum of two years before being considered for release.

HHJ Blair QC told the court his initial view was the starting point for the minimum term was 10 years however, following the submissions by defence counsel and mitigating factors including remorse shown and a lack of premeditation, this was reduced to six years. Further credit was then given for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

Police were alerted to the crime just after 5pm on Thursday, 10 January 2019 when the 53-year-old called at a relative’s

house and announced that he had killed someone.

Officers forced entry to his home in Lansdowne Court, Easton, and found Mr Abdullah inside the flat with serious injuries. Sadly he died at the scene from stab wounds to the chest.

Sheik-Mohammed was arrested after approaching police officers as they arrived outside his relative’s home.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mike Buck said: “We’re thinking of the family and friends of Bashir Abdullah at this very difficult time.

“We understand they and the wider community will have some concerns around the circumstances leading up to this tragic loss of life.

“We’ve initiated a Domestic Homicide Review, which is being independently chaired. This will bring together all the agencies with involvement in the incident and in Jamal Sheik-Mohammed’s care.

“We expect the review to be published later this year but tragically we may never know specifically what prompted Jamal to kill his friend Bashir.”