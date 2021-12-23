After the Enforcement Directorate busted the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, one name that has cropped up in the case, leaving everyone shocked and stunned is of actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Love Story’ With Sukesh And Rs 200 Crore Dirty Money Case

Recently, there was a strong buzz also that the duo was allegedly in a relationship. Now, as Jacqueline’s and Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s never-ending saga is getting murkier with each passing day, one might see a proper web show based on this alleged relationship between the duo.

Yes! you read that right. Taking into account all the narratives in the case, filmmakers are considering making a series or a documentary for a streaming platform.

As per the latest reports, an OTT producer, in a conversation with a news portal, has stated that there is a lot of interest in Sukesh and Jacqueline’s story and a fictional account of the relationship could well be on the cards.

Earlier, a couple of mushy pictures of Jaqueline with conman went viral on social

media which ignited their dating rumours. In one of the snaps, Jacqueline was seen planting a kiss on Sukesh’s cheek while he captured the loved-up moment! In another one, both could be seen posing for a selfie.

Sources had claimed that these pictures were taken around April-June when the conman was out on interim bail. As per ED sources, Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline met around four times in Chennai, for which he even arranged a private jet for the actress.

Notably, in October this year, Sukesh’s lawyer, in his arguments, had claimed that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating.

However, Jacqueline’s spokesperson had denied the relationship allegations.

Recent reports also claim that he had promised to boost her career by making a Rs 500 crore three-part woman superhero project with her. Meanwhile, in her statement to the ED, the actress had confessed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave her two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, and a horse named Espuela.

She has also said that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from the conman.