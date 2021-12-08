Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned in Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez can’t seem to catch a break from the consequences of her alleged connection with extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The Bollywood diva was once again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Wednesday, just days after being detained at the Mumbai Airport and being refused permission to leave India on the basis of a Lookout Circular issued by the ED.

While she was allowed to leave the airport after questioning, Fernandez was snapped outside the ED office on Wednesday, reportedly for a “rather significant” questioning towards uncovering Chandrasekhar’s multi-crore money racket.

Fernandez has been summoned by the ED a total of six times now, with the actress attending two of the questionings.

According to reports, the agency wants to confront Fernandez with the main accused in the case — Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul, and also record her statement again.

The agency wants to question the actress regarding some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to her in this case.

Apart from Fernandez, actress Nora Fatehi was also summoned by the ED to record her statement in the matter. Fatehi’s lawyer later had said that she is a victim in the case and is being a witness . She is cooperating and helping the officers in the investigation, the lawyer said in a statement.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were

recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a “known conman” and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

“Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case),” the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar “did not stop conning” people, the ED said.

“He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoof calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officers.

“While speaking (from prison) to these people, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED had claimed