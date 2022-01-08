Jacqueline Fernandez gave her statement after an picture of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar got leaked.

Jacqueline Fernandez REACTS After Her Picture With Sukesh is Leaked

To note, Sukesh is currently in the jail and has been the main accused in 200 crore money laundering case.

In fact, Jacqueline has also been questioned in the case. So, as the pic went viral on social media, the Bhoot Police actress has released a statement on the matter.

Taking to social media, Jacqueline wrote, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see

me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you”.

Revealing details about their connection, Jacqueline had told she was in touch with Sukesh Chandrasekhar since 2017 .

“I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa,”

A recent report also suggested that Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez were in a relationship.