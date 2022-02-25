Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was reportedly proposed by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, with an engraved diamond ring.

Jacqueline Fernandez Proposed by Rich Conman With Engraved Diamond Ring

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines for the past few months, due to her link-up with Sukesh Chandrashekar, the prime accused in the INR200 crore money laundering and extortion case.

As per the recent developments, it has been reported by an Indian news portal that the actor was proposed by the conman with an initials-engraved ring, to make up for their ongoing fight around valentines day.

The ‘Kick’ actor was in an alleged relationship with Sukesh as confessed by him earlier, “I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her.” To go by the recent updates in the fiasco, it has been reported that the swindler gifted her a diamond ring as well, from the luxury brand ‘Tiffany’ with their initials ‘J & S’ engraved on the jewel.

The

move was carried out around Valentine’s day to resolve differences between the two. Moreover, his associate, Pinky Irani, one of the names involved in the high-profile extortion case, was also given INR10 crore to aid the reconciliation.

Furthermore, Pinky is said to take other models and actors to the Tihar Jail as well to make them meet Sukesh.

It is pertinent to mention, Bollywood beauties Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their involvement with Chandrashekhar, the main accused of the case, and receiving luxury gifts from him.

Earlier this week, some more Bollywood names cropped up to have received expensive gifts from the conman, including Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

All the gifts given to Bollywood divas were suspected to be bought using extorted money, making actors proceeds of crime.

On the work front, Fernandez was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’, while the actor has a busy slate for 2022, with films like ‘Bachchaan Paandey’, ‘Attack’, ‘Cirkus’, and ‘Ram Setu’ in the pipieline.