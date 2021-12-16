Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have confessed to the Enforcement Directorate of receiving lavish gifts worth crores from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is being probed in a money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi confess to Receiving Lavish Gifts in Probe

The Indian Enforcement Directorate had included Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi in the money laundering case during the interrogation of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to reports, the charge sheet against the accused states that Chandra Shekhar, his wife Lena Maria Paul, and six others have played a pivotal role in the money laundering case.

The charge sheet prepared states that Chandra Shekhar befriended Jacqueline Fernandes by making a false call from the official number of Federal Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is

written in the charge sheet about actress Nora Fatehi that she came in contact with Lena at the charity event.

According to media reports, during the interrogation, Noora Fatihi confessed that Chandra Shekhar had given her a BMW sedan as a gift and also sent her an iPhone.

According to the charge sheet, actress Jacqueline Fernandes confessed to receiving a loan of 1.5 1.5 million from Chandra Shekhar along with gifts, including a horse worth Rs 5.2 million and a Persian cat worth Rs 900,000.

Jacqueline Fernandez also admitted that she had received a few earrings and a bracelet as a gift from the accused. In the interrogation, the actress admitted that she used to make the same arrangements for her trip abroad by private plane and it was her responsibility to make arrangements for her stay.