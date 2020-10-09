Jabber Hussain, 40, of St Julian’s Avenue, Newport, who has spent much of his adult life behind bars, starting another lengthy jail sentence, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Jabber Hussain, 40, Swallowed Heroin After Caught Dealing in Newport

His latest conviction was his fourth for the possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Hussain swallowed some wraps of heroin after he was spotted by police of Caerleon Road on August 8.

Hussain, of St Julian’s Avenue, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply.

The court was told how the defendant had been jailed in 2006, 2009 and 2014 for trafficking drugs.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Hussain, said his client was a “family man” who has been addicted heroin for much of his adult life.

He told the court: “He has

been in trouble with the police repeatedly as a result of that.”

Speaking of his latest offences, Mr Bennett added of Hussain: “He wasn’t living a lavish lifestyle. He was living a sad life.

“The defendant ended up selling to a small number of pre-existing users to sell them heroin to pay for his own habit.

“Officers found nine wraps of heroin when they searched his home.

The defendant was jailed for 2,045 days and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

Speaking outside the court, PC Adam Griffiths, officer in the case, said: “I welcome the sentence imposed on Hussain, which I hope sends a clear message to those involved in the supply of illegal drugs that we will not tolerate drug dealing in our communities.