Actress Saba Qamar has once again surprised the whole nation by confirming that she was indeed getting married.

‘I’ve Found The Man I’d Like to Settle Down With’ Saba Qamar Soon To Tie The Knot

Yesterday, she had just accepted a ‘marriage proposal’ of a blogger named Azeem Khan who commented on her beach photo uploaded on Instagram to marry him. To which, the Cheekh actress said ‘Qubool Hai’.

She confirmed marrying the same guy who commented on her post. Yes, she is tieing the knot. While talking to a private news website, she shared,

“Yes, I have found the person I’d like to settle down with,” Saba said by adding, “If everything goes well, I will be tying the knot very soon.”

Saba excitedly explained that the gentleman is in fact the Azeem who commented under her picture. According to Saba, he is a successful Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur who hails from Karachi but is currently based in Sydney.

However, she chose to remain silent about the wedding dates and any further details. For her, it’s a little sudden and premature right now to reveal details. “However, all I want my fans and followers to do is pray for my better life and wellbeing,” the actor shared.