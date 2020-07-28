The new tweet of Esra Bilgic, who played the lead role in the Turkish series ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’, has shocked Pakistani fans.

‘I’ve Found My No 1 In Pakistan’ Says Halime Sultan – Esra Bilgic

Sharing a short message for Pakistanis on the social networking website Twitter, the actress said that she has got her number one in Pakistan.

The tweet by the actress, which was so short and without any hint, took the Pakistani fans by surprise and this tweet of Esra Bilgic became a hot topic on social media.

Pakistani fans commented on the actress’ tweet, guessing

who is the number one in Pakistan who can be Esra Bilgic’s number one.

On Esra Bilgic’s tweet, some Pakistani fans were seen asking for clarification, some giving advice and some fans are making humorous comments.

It should be noted that two weeks ago, Esra was appointed as the brand ambassador of the company claiming to be the number one mobile company in Pakistan.

The mobile company had announced in a social media message that ‘Halima Sultan’ has been made the brand ambassador.

Smartphone company Q Mobile announced on social media that Esra Bilgic has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the new device View Max Pro.