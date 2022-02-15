Controversial model Haniya Khan, who claims to be the third wife of anchor Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has claimed that it is Liaqat’s fourth marriage not the third.

It Is Aamir Liaqat’s 4th Marriage, I’m His 3rd Wife: Haniya Khan

During a live show, the model claimed that she is the third wife of Aamir Liaquat and now he married again for the fourth time. According to her, just because she has no nikkah papers with her does not mean that she is not her third wife.

According to Khan, Dania Shah is the not third but fourth wife of Liaqat. “It seems he [Aamir Liaquat] is in the habit of doing marriages,” she said. It was last week when Aamir Hussain took to Instagram and broke the news of his marriage to Syeda

Dania Shah, who hails from Lodhran and is said to be a TikToker.

According to Liaqat, his third wife’s name is Syeda Dania Shah and she is 18-years-old. She is lovely, charming, simple, and darling in nature and belongs to a Saraiki family in Lodhran.

As per sources, Tuba knew about Aamir and Dania’s alleged affair and she decided to part her ways from him but things got worse and they decided to part their ways. Syeda Tuba confirmed her separation from Aamir Liaqat a night before the anchor announced his third marriage to Dania Shah.

Aamir and Tuba got married in 2018 against the opposition of his first wife Bushra with whom he has two children. In 2020, his former first wife Bushra Iqbal revealed that Aamir had divorced her, referring to it as the most “painful and traumatic thing” for her and their children.