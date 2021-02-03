The Blackburn based firm, which is co-owned by private equity group TDR Capital and brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, declared it would obtain Asda’s car washes, ancillary land and petrol filling stations assets for £750million.

Issa Brothers To Sell Off Asda’s Petrol Stations for £750 Million

EG Group believes the takeover will be finalised in the second quarter of the year, and will add to the more than 6,000 forecourts it already runs across the world.

The Issas and TDR Capital also said it expects to complete the £6.8billion purchase by the end of the month and will be financed through issuing £2.75billion in loan notes and creating a new £740million loan facility.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) must approve the EG Group’s acquisition of Asda, which will additionally be funded through selling some of Asda’s distribution assets to property investors.

Once that happens, both Issa brothers will join

the board of Asda, as will TDR Capital founder Manjit Dale and partner Gary Lindsay, Chris Nicholas, the finance boss of Walmart International, and Asda chief executive Roger Burnley.

Burnley revealed today that Asda had a robust set of sales over the Christmas period, with growth of 6.9 per cent in the eight weeks to December 24.

He said of EG Group’s financing announcement: ‘Whilst the transaction remains subject to CMA approval, we will work closely with our new owners on how these Asda sites would operate as part of the EG Group under the Asda brand.’

It is understood that the combination of Asda’s forecourt business with EG will also help drive the expansion of more Asda on the Move convenience stores at existing EG petrol stations.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said that the Leeds-based supermarket ‘has been the standout retailer for fair pump prices – often 2p a litre cheaper than even other supermarkets.