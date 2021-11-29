The Issa brothers are considering merging Asda with their forecourt business EG Group in a move that would create a combined business estimated to be worth more than £26bn.

Issa Brothers To Merging Asda and EG Group Valuing More Than £26 BILLION

According to reports, the billionaire brothers, who started their empire with a single petrol station in Bury, are looking at a range of ‘strategic alternatives’ for EG Group.

Alongside TDR Capital, the Issa’s agreed to a deal last year to acquire control of Asda worth an estimated £6.8 billion.

EG Group is an international chain of gas stations and convenience stores, which is backed by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital.

Asda and EG Group have been working together more

closely in recent months, drawing up plans to expand foodservice at Asda locations and roll out ‘Asda On the Move’ convenience stores across EG Group filling stations.

Combining the two companies would create a sprawling retail operation with a range of store formats from small outlets offering takeaway to large supermarkets.

A merger would also give EG Group greater bargaining power with suppliers and put it in a better position to compete with Canadian convenience store and petrol station giant Couche Tard, which was seen as the most likely buyer of EG Group until recently.

The Issa brothers took control of Asda in February this year, in a deal which valued Britain’s third-largest grocer at £6.8 billion.

Asda’s former parent company Walmart still holds a minority stake in the supermarket chain.