Issa Brothers To Buy US Fast Food Chain Subway After £8Billion ASDA Takeover

The self-made British billionaire Issa brothers who bought Asda are reportedly plotting an £8billion takeover of US fast-food giant Subway.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who made their riches after creating a petrol station empire, are said to be considering acquiring the global restaurant chain to add to their growing empire of wealth.

The pair who own EG Group already have Subway restaurants in some of their 6,300 petrol stations around the world, 340 of which are based in the UK, thanks to franchising deals.

But the Issa brothers are reportedly weighing up buying the chain outright, with a source telling The Sun: ‘EG Group have felt for a while that Subway treated them the same way as other franchise partners and their massive growth hadn’t been appreciated.

‘So what better way to show who’s boss than owning them’.

The business titans, who are the children of immigrants who moved to Blackburn from Gujarat, India, in the 1970s, saw a rapid expansion of their business after they teamed up with investment firm TDR Capital.

They started out with one petrol station in Bury, Greater Manchester, but then acquired several stations before embarking on their successful £6.8billion takeover of supermarket giant Asda in 2021.

The deal also included its chain of petrol forecourts.

It was thought Walmart was wooed by the Issas’ entrepreneurial flair and the potential to put Asda convenience stores in EG’s petrol stations.

Since then, EG Group has purchased food chain Leon, and has made a bid to add Caffe Nero to its collection of businesses.

They are also believed to have looked into a bid to takeover Boots.

The group also owns KFC’s biggest franchise, and has a close working relationship with the likes of Greggs, as well as Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and Cinnabon.

The Blackburn-born brothers were brought up in a terraced house after their father came to Britain to work in the textiles industry

Their woollen mill worker father Vali and mother Zubeda came from India ‘with nothing’ and were living in a two-up, two-down terraced house on Balaclava Street in Blackburn when Mohsin and Zuber were born in the early 1970s.

Their first experience of business was selling petrol from their parents’ filling station, where they would have their big idea that would revolutionise the industry and make their millions.

They took a lease on a local garage with their combined savings of £5,000 and in 2001, the brothers founded

Euro Garages with a single petrol filling station in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Petrol sales were in decline and fuel duty was on the rise, cutting into already wafer-thin fuel margins and leading to hundreds of operators leaving the market.

At the time most garages – if they sold food at all – offered a measly selection of pre-packaged sandwiches, crisps, sweets and chocolate.

But the Issas realised fuel sales still had a purpose in creating a captive market at petrol stations, who could then be offered appetising food rather than the gruel offered elsewhere.

The brothers struck franchise agreements with brands including Starbucks, Subway and KFC, before embarking on a buying spree to snap up sites that had previously become vacant.

TDR Capital – a London investment firm behind We Buy Any Car and David Lloyd gyms – bought a 50 per cent stake in EG Group in 2015. The Issas retain the remaining 50 per cent.

Describing the secret of their success, Zuber told the Financial Times: ‘We wanted to create a destination where you could get fuel, food-to-go and shopping.

‘This is the formula and it works.

‘We were fortunate that the big players were leaving the market just as we were growing.’

In 2017, the pair purchased a £25million mansion in Knightsbridge, central London, which estate agents said could be worth £80 million when planned renovations are carried out according to estate agents.

At the time of the Asda takeover, the Issa brothers were worth an estimated £3.56bn, including a £25m Kensington townhouse and a private jet that is kept in a hangar at Blackpool Airport alongside Donald Trump’s personal helicopter.

They have also been developing five identical mansions just three miles from the £115,000 Blackburn two-up two-down where they were raised.

Mohsin is expected to live there with his wife, Shamim with whom he has two grown-up children.

As proud Lancastrians, the brothers have insisted on keeping EG Group’s headquarters in Blackburn, unveiling a new £35m headquarters.

EG Group currently employs 53,854 people.

‘People are always asking when we will move to London or Manchester,’ Zuber told the FT at the time.

‘But the quality of life here is great. A lot of people do a few years in London then come to the North West.

‘They want to raise a family and have less pressure. We have got a lot of fantastic people that way.’