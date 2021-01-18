The Blackburn-born billionaires’ newest site, known as Beacon 62, will be based off the M62 and M57 motorways in Huyton, Merseyside and will include a petrol station, a McDonalds and a Starbucks across a 2.5 acre plot.

Issa Brothers To Begin Work on Major New Beacon 62 Service Station

The site already includes an Aldi, which opened in September, with all building work on the project carried out by a partnership between developers HBD Barnfield and building company Barnfield Group.

Barnfield Group head of development Tracy Clavell-Bate said: “In a difficult climate, we’re pleased to have successfully delivered the first phase of what will be a popular, vibrant mixed-use scheme, and are looking forward to starting phase two.

“The final plot also offers another fantastic opportunity to be part of this thriving new business and retail destination.”

For Blackburn’s Mohsin and Zuber Issa, whose business began with a single petrol station in Bury, the new development comes of the back of a busy period with

an expansion planned for Mellor’s iconic Stanley House venue, the recent acquisition of Asda and ongoing efforts to buy Caffe Nero.

EG Group has also this week submitted plans for another petrol station lead development in Beverly, East Yorkshire, which will include an office complex and drive through restaurants.

Meanwhile, Barnfield Group, a Nelson-based family business, hope that projects like this can help the company grow its construction arm.

The next phase of the development will comprise of a 6-acre plot that has outline planning permission for business and industrial uses, or warehouse and storage subject to planning permission, and full planning permission for a car dealership.

When completed, developers forecast that the Beacon 62 scheme will create up to 357 new jobs.

HBD development surveyor Dan Lawrenson said: “Beacon 62 is an important gateway site, which will bring significant investment into the area and create a notable number of new jobs.

“We have 6-acres now remaining across plots 3 and 4 and look forward to making further occupier announcements in the near future.”