The billionaire Issa brothers, who built an empire out of Bury Gas Station, have purchased one of the UK’s largest bakery companies.

Issa Brothers Purchase One of the UK’s Biggest Bakeries in a Multimillion-pound Deal

Cooplands, which employs more than 1,600 people, was acquired by EG Group, founded by brothers Mohsen and Zuber Issa.

It was founded in 1885 by Frederick and Alice Copeland and is the second largest bakery in the country.

CS Food Group Holdings, which is behind Cooplands, owns three bakeries that process ingredients and make fresh foods.

It is then distributed to about 180 stores and cafes – mostly in the North East and Yorkshire.

In a joint statement, Zuber and Mohsen Issa said: “We are delighted to welcome so many talented Copelands colleagues to the EG Group family.

“Cooplands has a proven track record in the fresh bakery sector and vertical

integration with the EG Group will help drive our success in the foodservice space, as we continue to see strong growth opportunities in the UK and globally.

Today’s deal will provide a platform to diversify the Cooplands brand in the front yard of the gasoline and convenience store channel, along with the bakery chain’s traditional store formats, through EG Group’s extensive UK network.”

The acquisition of Cooplands as a owned brand follows EG Group’s acquisition of Leon in May 2021.

Blackburn-based EG Group said it plans to invest in the Cooplands brand and showcase fresh foods, to help ensure it continues to satisfy existing customers and attract new ones.

Belinda Youngs, CEO of Cooplands, added: “Cooplands is proud to join the EG Group and bring our long history of bakery industry skills and experience in both manufacturing and retail to the company. We look forward to a great future for the Cooplands brand.”