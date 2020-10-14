Blackburn billionaire Issa brothers have put their former EG Group head office building out to rent as they moved to new office.

Issa Brothers Moved To £35Million Four-Storey Office, Old for Rent in Blackburn

They opening of the firm’s new headquarters on the opposite side of Haslingden Road.

Euro Garages, founded by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa in 2001, started with a single petrol filling station in Bury and now has more than 330 sites across the UK.

The EG Group is one Europe’s leading petrol forecourt and convenience retailers. The company was ranked sixth in the Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 league table of Britain’s 100 private companies with the biggest sales and was the highest-ranked in the North West.

The decision by Mohsin and Zuber Issa to let rather than sell the building has been welcomed by Blackburn with Darwen Council growth boss Cllr Phil Riley as perfect for expanding local businesses to relocate.

The 15,155 square foot Grade A premises will be let at £14 a square foot per year bringing in an annual rental income of £212,170 .

Blackburn-based estate agents will handle the marketing of the office block.

It has a central reception area with open-plan offices in each wing

of the building and an executive suite with boardroom on the second floor

This month the brothers clinched a £6.8million deal to take over supermarket giant Asda.

In August the brothers’ EG Group moved into a new £35m four-storey headquarters across the road from their old one leaving the building, constructed in 2010, vacant.

It will now be let either as a whole or on a floor-by-floor basis from 4,133 sq. ft. to 15,155 sq. ft. in total.

The building has a car park for approximately 110 cars.

Caroline James, managing director of Trevor Dawson said: “This is a unique opportunity.

“These offices are excellent with a car park for more than 100 vehicles.

“They would be ideal for an expanding company in East Lancashire, or indeed the North-West, looking for a new high-class headquarters.

“I am confident we will be able to let the office block.”

Cllr Riley said: “I am pleased the brothers are letting this building rather than selling it.

“It is a great location for an expanding business in the borough or for one looking to move into the borough in what is an increasingly important business corridor.”

The Issa brothers grew up in the Brookhouse area of Blackburn and in 2001 founded Euro-Garages following the acquisition of a single petrol station in Bury.