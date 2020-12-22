Mohsin and Zuber Issa Asda’s new owners have reportedly drafted in advisers to prepare for the sale of up to 25 distribution centres, including Heston, Dartford, Bristol, Washington, Wakefield, Didcot and Lutterworth.

Issa Brothers in ‘Asset Stripping’ Row, Condemned By GMB Union

Brothers first arranged to buy the retail chain from US owners Walmart in a £6.8billion deal in October that has yet to be finalised.

However, plans that they are exploring to sell and then leaseback up to 25 distribution centres around the country have been strongly condemned by the company’s workforce representatives.

GMB, the union for Asda workers, has branded the company’s “sale and leaseback” plans amount to asset stripping.

The

brothers have reportedly drafted in advisors to draw up plans to sell distribution centres including Heston, Dartford, Bristol, Washington, Wakefield, Didcot and Lutterworth along with several others, assets forecast to raise over £1 billion.

Employees at the centres however are anxious about the ramifications that this could have for pay, conditions and job security.

This comes just weeks after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority formally announced that it would be investigating EG Group’s takeover of Asda.

The regulator has said it is concerned that the deal could lead to a ‘substantial lessening of competition’, particularly in the petrol forecourt market as EG Group, formerly Euro-Garages, already runs forecourt convenience stores for Spar and French hypermarket chain Carrefour.