Issa brothers who became billionaires by focusing on food over fuel at gas stations are looking to roll out that model globally in the hope of finding broader success.

Issa Brothers Got Rich After They Focused on Food Over Fuel at Gas Stations

Mohsin and Zuber Issa made their fortunes after successfully transforming their business from one rented petrol station into a network of almost 6,000 forecourts across 10 countries.

Their parents, Vali and Zubeda, moved to the UK in the 1970s to work in the textile industry, moving from Gujarat, India, to Bradford.

They later ran their own petrol station, where the brothers worked as teenagers, before selling it after deciding there was little profit to be made.

After flying the nest, the brothers decided to take a punt of their own, leasing a forecourt for two years before stumping up the £150,000 needed to buy their first site outright in 2001 in Bury.

They used that experience to expand from the purchase of a single derelict site nearby into one of the world’s largest independent

gas-station operators, with over 6,000 sites across Europe, and more recently in Australia and the U.S.

They took advantage as big oil companies sold off underperforming gas stations, snapping up sites in the U.K. and then in Europe.

Speaking about the secret of their success, Zuber told in 2018 Fuel sales were declining.

“We wanted to create a destination where you could get fuel, food-to-go and shopping.

“This is the formula and it works.

Their playbook: doubling down on higher-margin food, selling fresh and packaged groceries and franchising some of the world’s most recognizable fast-food brands.

Now the Issa brothers are looking to repeat the trick in the U.S. EG Group—the business they own along with private-equity firm TDR Capital.

The pair have a net worth of £3.56billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, 2020.

They have invested £100million in Frontier Park business estate on the Blackburn/Hyndburn border. This includes Hampton by Hilton hotel.

The company is headquartered in a new £35m building off Blackburn’s Haslingden Road.

In 2017 it was revealed they were the buyers of a £25million mega-mansion in Knightsbridge – a stark difference to their tiny terrace in Blackburn.