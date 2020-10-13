BLACKBURN’S billionaire Issa brothers have started their link with Asda by celebrating the opening of their first ‘Asda on the Move’ store this week.

Issa brothers Celebrates Opens Their First ‘Asda on the Move’ Store in Walsall

Last week the EG Group petrol station tycoons Mohsin and Zuber Issa bought the supermarket giant from US owners Walmart in a £6.8billion deal.

The success of the bid by the pair and their private equity partner TDR Capital returned the 71-year-old firm to British ownership after 21 years.

A spokesman said: “This week we are celebrating opening our first ‘Asda on the Move’

store at our Primley Service Station on the A454 in Walsall.

“It stocks all your daily essentials and fresh food to go. “A big thank you to everyone in bringing this fantastic looking store together.”

At the time of sealing the deal, the Issa brothers immediately revealed their prospectus for the future of their new purchase.

They planned to invest more than £1bn in the next three years in Asda to strengthen the business; continue to offer low prices; ensure Asda remains a price leader in the supermarket fuel sector; increase the proportion of UK-based suppliers for products such as chicken, dairy, wheat and potatoes, and source 100 per cent British beef.