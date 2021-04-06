Plans for new £5million mosque put forward by the billionaire Issa brothers have been met with objections, with local residents raising concerns over ‘nightmare’ traffic.

Issa Brothers’ £5million Blackburn Mosque Plan Sparks Fears

Councillors reviewing the project, which is set to be built on the site of Westholme Nursery School along with a car park, have been recommended to approve the site by planning officers, but with 20 conditions.

But the plans have been met with a series of written objections from concerned locals.

A resident of Priors Close, J.R. Lowe, said that the build will cause ‘extra traffic problems’ and that congestion ‘will definitely occur making the main road from Preston and the motorways an absolute nightmare.’

Meanwhile, resident of Whitehall Road, John Bell, added: “With this application, you are going to

introduce an extra 139 cars which stated will fit in the car park, but experience shows this number could double with cars parked on pavements, on double yellow lines, both sides of the road. It could get quite dangerous. “

Longfield Care Home, of Preston New Road, also objected to the plans citing traffic concerns as well as concerns about pollution. They also claim the design is not in keeping with the nearby properties and conversation area in Revidge.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, founders of the EG Group, submitted via their charitable Issa Foundation a planning application to Blackburn with Darwen Council in December.

The structure, if given the nod, will feature a gold-coloured rolled copper dome and two minarets. The plans include a prayer hall at the junction of Preston New Road, and parking for 129 cars.