High Wycombe election fraudster ‘harvested’ postal votes and left fingerprints on doctored ballot slips, a court has heard.

Israr ‘Izzy’ An Election Fraudster ‘Cheated’ By-Election in High Wycombe

Israr ‘Izzy’ Rashid, 41, of Hobart Close, in High Wycombe, is on trial at Amersham Law Courts accused of cheating a council by-election in February 2019.

The former Labour candidate is accused of “harvesting” postal votes himself and through his co-conspirators, specifically targeting Asian residents, and fraudulently casting them in his favour.

In Whatsapp messages shown in court yesterday (Tuesday) Rashid’s allies boasted about collecting hundreds of “dodgy votes”, and the defendant himself appeared to talk about forging signatures.

Israr Rashid has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud.

Following his arrest just days before the election, police found a phone in Rashid’s bedroom. After gaining access to the phone, police found multiple Whatsapp group chats where postal votes were discussed.

On the phone, police found 420 messages in various group chats that were relevant to their investigation.

Showing these messages to the jury, prosecutor Guy Ladenburg described how in the chats, Rashid’s campaigners boasted about gathering hundreds of “dodgy” postal votes.

Mr Ladenburg showed jurors messages on a group chat called Friends of WMMT Group, of which Rashid was a member. In the chat, other members appeared to be bragging about how many votes they were securing for Rashid.

The messages read as follows:

Saj Tiger: “We c who bring moor vote fr Izzy yu me or Rabani and General.

Hafiz Zulfiqar: “Yes we’ll see I have over 150 genuine votes in Totteridge. No dodgy postal votes.”

Later messages show other members of the group promising to gain Rashid more postal votes, argued Mr Ladenburg.

Ali Arrow: “I hope you play your roll as much as you are a keyboard warrior with your 150 postal votes as you promised me now theses postals should be done as promised to israr sahib

Hafiz Zulfiqar: “I remember my 150 votes but you must remember your 500 votes excluding family members. Inshah Allah we will cross the finish line.”

After reading out these messages to the jury, Mr Ladenburg said: “We see a distinction between genuine votes and ‘dodgy’ postal votes.

“It’s a very handy summary of what is going on. Postal votes is what this election is all about.

“So much for one person, one vote.”

The message from Rashid reads: “Salaam need to pst faiz postal vote need his signature…Can u send me a pic I can do signature.”

Showing a final set of messages to the jury, Mr Ladenburg produced a Whatsapp conversation between Rashid and a contact called ‘Speedy’.

The messages read:

Rashid: “Any chance u can spare 1 hour at 6pm tomorrow

Rashid: “Knock some voters on Hicks Farm rise plz cant get to everybody

Speedy: “I can but me and you should not be involved in this process at all. I told you that.

Speedy: “We can do non-Asian households where we are only requesting support

Rashid: “Yes agreed hicks farm and windrush.”

Mr Ladenburg insisted that these messages further indicated Rashid’s guilt.

Israr Rashid is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud. He denies the charge against him.

The trial continues.