Israr Muhammed, 41, from Batley, West Yorkshire, hit a tree after crashing off the M62 in East Yorkshire when a tyre blew out.

Israr, 41, from Batley who killed his Own Son Say Han Ali aged, 3, Is Jailed

His three-year-old son, Say Han Ali, died and his daughter and wife suffered “life-changing” injuries.

Adam Molloy, the other driver, was also jailed for four-and-a-half-years.

The pair were found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial last month.

Muhammed was also convicted of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

Humberside Police said Molloy, 29, from Normanton, West Yorkshire, failed to stop after the crash and was later traced and arrested.

They have been disqualified from driving for six years and three months. He will also have to pass an extended driving test.

Both will serve up to half of their sentences in custody before being released on licence in the community.