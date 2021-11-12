‘Islamic Step Mum’ Faces Jail after Wins £385K Fortune from Fiaz Ali Shah’s 4 Children

The unmarried ‘widow’ of a millionaire buy-to-let boss has won a £400,000 share of his fortune in a court fight with his children.

But in a stunning turn of events, Cindy Jassal, 57, could be stripped of hundreds of thousands of pounds – and face jail – after her own evidence in court revealed that she is a benefits cheat.

London’s High court heard that Fiaz Ali Shah, 64, died in April 2020 as the UK lurched into lockdown, leaving behind a property portfolio and £1.1 million in the bank.

His last will from 2018 bequeathed all his wealth to his son, leaving his cash-strapped widow without a penny.

Cindy had been married to Mr Shah in an Islamic ceremony more than 20 years ago, but the couple never underwent a civil marriage and so were not legally bound as husband-and-wife.

She sued for a payout from his £1million estate following his death, insisting they had lived together as spouses and she was entitled to be supported despite being cut out of his will.

A judge at the High Court ruled in her favour, accepting her evidence that the couple had lived together as ‘husband and wife’ and handing her a £385,000 payout.

But he went on to find Cindy had committed ‘very serious’ fraud by pretending to her local authority that she and Mr Shah were not co-habiting in order to fraudulently claim housing benefit, meaning she could face time behind bars.

The court heard Mr Shah, whose real name was Faiz Ali Shah but was known as ‘Alan’, made his money through buy-to-lets and property maintenance.

He and Ms Jassal, whose real name is Srendarjit but goes by the name ‘Cindy’, were married in an Islamic ceremony in 2003, after she converted to Islam.

In 2006, they moved to a house he had earlier bought in Sussex Close, Slough.

They briefly parted in 2012, but she said they were back living together as if they were a married couple when he died.

However, his last will, dated 2018, left his entire estate, including a string of properties and £427,000 cash, to his son.

Cindy sued for ‘reasonable provision’ from Mr Shah’s fortune, claiming they had lived together at Sussex Close as ‘husband and wife’ in the years before he died.

But the son, backed by his sisters Sabrina, Sofia and Shabana, claimed that their dad and Cindy were not truly in a marriage-like relationship after 2012.

At that point, she had moved out of their Sussex Close home and into another property in his name in nearby Salt Hill Mansions, which was paid for with housing benefits.

But Cindy claimed the move was a sham, that she part-owned the other property, and that she had in fact gone back to Sussex Close after only a short time away.

‘She relies upon her fraudulent conduct in making a housing benefit claim and receiving housing benefit over an extended period,’ said the judge in his ruling.

‘She positively asserts that her claim to Slough Council for housing benefit, resulting in payment of more than £60,000 by way of rent,

was fraudulent.

‘She does so in order to demonstrate that her connection to the address for which benefit was paid was not a real one.

‘There is no way of dressing up this conduct. It was dishonest and knowingly dishonest and it was part of a pattern of dishonest conduct.’

Cindy put forward evidence from three neighbours who confirmed that ‘Alan and Cindy Shah’ had lived together as husband and wife in Sussex Close.

And she showed the judge more than 600 text messages between them, highlighting the mundane aspects of a couple sharing a life together under the same roof.

She also pointed to a Valentine’s card, sent by Mr Shah months before he died, in which he said: ‘But I still love you, no one can love you like me.’

Ruling, the judge said Cindy’s case had hinged on her own and her partner’s ‘pattern of dishonesty’ over many years.

Cindy had in 2007 been granted a ‘clearly fictional’ tenancy over the Sussex Close house in order to make it look like she lived alone.

She had then been granted another tenancy over the Salt Hill Mansions flat from 2013, when she in fact jointly owned it with Mr Shah and did not even live there.

It had allowed claims to be made for benefits, while she also had asserted in claims for jobseekers’ allowance, income support and incapacity benefits that she was single.

That meant her partner’s savings were not disclosed, despite the fact he had £427,000 in cash to his name by the time he died, said the judge.

Cindy had ‘without doubt misled Slough Borough Council’ in her housing benefit claim, showing a ‘consistent pattern of dishonesty’ by the couple, he continued.

He ordered that a transcript of the judgment and Cindy’s own evidence, in which she admitted housing benefit fraud, should be sent to the authorities for investigation.

In her witness statement, she had written: ‘I accept that I did make a false claim for housing benefit from 2013 until the death of Fiaz. However, I didn’t live at this property at any time during my relationship with Fiaz.’

But the judge said that the evidence showed that she was right in her claim that she and Mr Shah had lived together in the years up to his death as though they were married, and so was entitled to money from his estate.

‘The evidence of the neighbours is not perfect, but it has not been challenged,’ he said.

‘It points to a settled long-term relationship, akin to a marriage, between the claimant and Fiaz in the same household.’

The 660 text messages between the couple – in which she referred to him as ‘hubby’ and discussed food in the fridge and other mundane aspects of life – also backed her case.

‘Taken overall, the messages point to much more than a casual girlfriend-boyfriend relationship or an on-off relationship,’ he said.

‘I am satisfied that the claimant and Fiaz were living in the last two years of his life in the same household as if they were husband and wife.’

He awarded her £385,000 from the estate, but said £200,000 of that would be held back to give the authorities a chance to bring proceedings against her in relation to benefit fraud.