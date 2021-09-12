ISLAMABAD COUPLE TORTURE: USMAN MIRZA, CO-ACCUSED TO STAY IN JAIL

Posted on by

A sessions court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Usman Mirza and eight other co-accused in a case pertaining to harassment and torture of a couple.

ISLAMABAD COUPLE TORTURE: USMAN MIRZA, CO-ACCUSED TO STAY IN JAIL
ISLAMABAD COUPLE TORTURE: USMAN MIRZA, CO-ACCUSED TO STAY IN JAIL

Judge Ata Rabbani extended their remand for six days and directed Adiala jail authorities to produce them on next hearing on Sept 16.

The investigation officer submitted the case challan in the court.

Earlier, Islamabad police conducted an identification parade

of three suspects who had appeared in the video of the couple who was tortured and blackmailed by the Usman Mirza gang members.

Police held the identification parade of three suspects including two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.

Sources told ARY News that the affected couple was called to Adiala Jail to identify the suspects. Sources added that the statement regarding the identification parade of the suspects was made part of the case challan.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. ISLAMABAD COUPLE TORTURE: USMAN MIRZA, CO-ACCUSED TO STAY IN JAIL
    Posted on by
  2. You can now get $1,300 for watching horror films in October
    Posted on by
  3. Taliban deny Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan
    Posted on by
  4. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Hide “Last Seen” From Specific Contacts
    Posted on by
  5. Mum who left Son Home Alone For Death Is jailed for Neglecting Him in Bradford
    Posted on by