A portion of the false ceiling of Islamabad International Airport’s (IIA) international and domestic departure lounges collapsed during recent rainfall in the capital.

Islamabad Airport’s False Ceiling Collapses During Recent Rainfall

A video clip showing panels of the false ceiling coming off and falling to the ground has been doing rounds on social media. Rainwater began dripping from the ceiling after the panels came down.

The damage the rainfall inflicted on the airport was reported two days back. There were no reports of injuries in the incident. The collapse of ceiling panels during rain lays bare poor quality of construction work on the airport.

On June 23, strong winds in the capital city had inflicted damage to the New Islamabad International Airport. A portion of the

airport ceiling along with a glass door of the newly built state of the art airport fell to the ground, exposing weak built quality.

Furthermore, many glass windows at the airport also got broken and the boarding bridge designated to take passengers to their respective airplanes also suffered damage. Boarding brige 6’s safety wall was broken by the gust rendering it unusable.

“According to Airport Manager and his maintenance staff, heavy leakage occurred due to torrential rain resulted in over flowing of drains at roof top of the passenger terminal building,” it added.

The state airport authority mentioned that there were “multiple solutions under consideration, including adding more water pipes for quick flushing of rain water into multiple drains or change the entire drainage design over the roof top”.