A group of beggars broke into the New Islamabad International Airport on Thursday, raising serious questions about security.

Islamabad airport flooded with professional beggars, raises security questions

As per details, the beggars mostly women entered the airport by getting a lift in a car and scattered all around the airport.

According to the driver of a car, the beggars had asked for a lift to the airport. The citizen made a video of the beggars getting out of the car.

In the video making round on social media, women beggars can be seen disturbing the passengers.

The entry of beggars into the Islamabad airport has raised

questions about security. The airport manager in a statement said that beggars were arrested several times and handed over to the police.

Capital police have launched special crackdown to arrest professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad, the source said that special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handler while more than 100 beggars have been arrested during last 48 hours.

Legal process has been initiated against these nabbed professional alms-seekers, the source maintained. Meanwhile, it has been directed to shift beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres so that they can be made responsible citizens.