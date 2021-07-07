A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a woman was beaten to death and another man left in hospital following a savage attack at a house in Lancashire.

Ishrat Ahmed, 52, Beaten to Death During Brutal Attack at Lancashire Home

Ishrat Ahmed, 52, died after suffering head injuries during the brutal assault at a home in Nelson. An unnamed 55-year-old is in a serious but stable condition following the incident.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman attacked in Nelson.

We were called at shortly after 10pm last night (Sunday, July 4th) to reports of a disturbance at an address on Roberts Street in the town.

Officers attended and found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, with serious head injuries. They were both taken to the Royal Preston Hospital but this evening (Monday, July 5th), Ishrat Ahmed, 52, sadly passed away there.

The man, 55, remains in a serious but stable condition. A 58-year-old man from Nelson arrested a short time after the incident is now being detained on suspicion of murder and attempted

murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with Mrs Ahmed’s family at this incredibly distressing time. We continue to have Family Liaison Officers working with them.

“Given this sad development, our focus has now shifted to a murder investigation and so I am renewing my appeal to anyone with information about what happened or why, to get in touch.“We know that there has been a lot of discussion and some concern within the community, which has led to some rumour.

I ask for the sake of Mrs Ahmed’s family, people do not share these comments on social media and instead, if they think they know something, speak to the police.“We will continue to have extra patrols out and about in the area over the next few days and should anyone have concerns, or information, please approach an officer.

“Again, I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and support during our enquiries so far.”Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1786 of July 4th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.