Is T-series’ owner Bhushan Kumar having extramarital affair with Nora Fatehi?

There are reports that Nora Fatehi, whose item songs are often backed by T-series is having an affair with its owner Bhushan Kumar.   

No one is sure about the claims or if there has been any proof that both personalities have an affair.

However, the way collaborations are taking place, things seem suspicious.

The hashtags of both celebrities have been trending on social media.

Norah these days is having a lifestyle well over

than any A list B town actresses. The bags, the outfits, the cars and the confidence. BK is already having Divya Khosla Kumar who’s a walking dynamite herself !

Bhushan Kumar signed Nora Fatehi as T-Series’ exclusive actress attended her birthday bash held in Mumbai in 2019.


Nora had celebrated her birthday with filmmaker Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer co-star Varun Dhawan and others.


The actress began her celebration at the stroke of midnight and was all smiles when she cut the cake and gave a bite of it to Bhushan Kumar.

