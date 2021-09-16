There are hopes Pakistan could finally be removed from the red list at this week’s travel review.

Is Pakistan Removed from the UK Travel Red List ?

Pakistan was first added to the list – from where anyone arriving in the UK must quarantine in a designated hotel for 10 days – in early April, due to concerns over the Delta variant.

However, its case numbers are low, and reports have suggested the Government is planning to significantly cut the number of countries that are on the red list.

Calls for Pakistan to be removed from the government’s red list for foreign travel have been gathering pace.

And at this week’s travel review, those requests could be granted as the country could be placed on the amber list.

Just under half a

million British nationals travelled to the country in 2018, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

But travel restrictions have been in place making visits to the country much more difficult since April, when Pakistan was first placed on the red list.

According to Our World in Data, 10.1 per cent of the Pakistani population have been vaccinated which is believed to be the main reason why the country remains on the red list.

Before leaving the UK to go to Pakistan, travellers must present evidence of a negative test taken up to 72 hours before the start of travel.

If travelling by air, visitors will be subject to Rapid Antigen testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan.

Travellers who test positive will be moved to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine.