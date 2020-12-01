It has been reported by several media outlets that heartthrob Feroze Khan and his wife Alizey Fatima have parted ways after 2 years of their marriage.

These reports citing sources claim that the couple have separated and are no longer living together.

Is Hania Behind Feroze Khan and Alizey Sultan’s Separation



Feroze Khan had unfollowed Alizey and her family on Instagram, which caught some public attention, after which Alizey deactivated the account where she often shared their photos to keep fans updated.

In 2018, Feroze Khan tied the knot with Alizey and was blessed with a baby boy, Mohammad Sultan Khan on May 3rd, 2019.

People are full of curiosity after the heartbreaking news spread like a fire. However, according to reports a

very famous face is behind everything.

The famous personality is none other than the bubbly Hania Aamir. Many believed that Feroze and Hania’s on-screen chemistry got popularity and this could not be digested by Alizey.

A source revealed that,

“This separation occurs because of Alizey. She just married him to get some popularity and fame. She is also stubborn and many times she behaves with Feroze Khan and his family.”

Actor Feroze Khan, who has temporarily withdrawn from the Pakistani showbiz industry, has amassed more than 3 million followers on the social media site Instagram.

He has acted in the Pakistani film ‘Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay’ while in the drama industry, Feroz Khan has also shown the essence of his acting in popular dramas like ‘Khaani’, ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Romeo Weds Heer’.