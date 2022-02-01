Is Aamir Liaquat Married To Hareem Shah’s Friend Sandal Khattak?

Popular TV host and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain is often in the news for his offensive statements and news of marriages.

These days, rumours are circulating on social media about their third marriage, and this time, the name of Sandal Khattak, who is a good friend of Hareem Shah.

Who is Aamir Liaquat Hussain?

Born on July 5, 1971, in Karachi, Aamir Liaquat Hussain is a politician, broadcaster, and passionate speaker. He gained fame by hosting religious programs as well as entertainment programs participated in the national elections in 2002 and won a seat in the National Assembly with the affiliation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement. In 2007, he resigned from the National Assembly and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

First marriage

Anchor Aamir Liaquat Hussain got married for the first time to Syeda Bushra Iqbal with whom he has two children. However, this relationship ended in divorce in 2020. As per his ex-wife Bushra Iqbal, “It is one thing to divorce but it was very painful and shocking for me and the children

to take Tooba on call and do so at her request”. Syeda Bushra Iqbal further wrote that she leaves her case to Allah.

Second marriage

PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain got married to Pakistani model and actress Tuba for the second time in 2018. Tuba Aamir also appeared with Aamir Liaquat as a host in the Ramadan transmission. Rumors of separation between Aamir Liaquat and Tuba Aamir were also circulating last year, but he denied the rumors and said that Tuba is still his wife. Haniya Khan

In April 2021, an actress named Haniya Khan claimed to be the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain. She also shared several screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation on social media. Tensions between Aamir Liaquat and Tuba also rose, however after the announcement of Aamir Liaquat’s legal action against Khan, she suddenly disappeared.

Third marriage

Rumors of Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage to Sandal Khattak have been circulating on social media for so many days now. Neither Aamir Liaquat Hussain nor Sandal Khattak has issued any statement regarding marriage neither they have confirmed nor denied it.