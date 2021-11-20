Social media users cannot stop talking about Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his third marriage.

Is Aamir Khan set to get married for the third time?

Aamir Khan sent shockwaves within the industry and his fans earlier in August this year by announcing that he and his now ex-wife Kiran Rao have parted ways after 15 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan, who will star in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, is rumoured to be married for the third time, according to the netizens. There are speculations on social media about his third marriage that he will get married to one of his co-stars from his earlier movies.

An article earlier linked Aamir with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The two have worked

together in Dangal and later in Thugs Of Hindostan. Moreover, Fatima and Aamir are very close as Khan is fond of her as a professional, she considers him as her mentor.

Until now, the news has not been denied nor confirmed by both the actors. On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is said to be the Hindi remake of Hollywood’s Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the leading role. The film was planned to release this year but is now delayed due to unknown reasons.

Aamir Khan is one of India’s most outstanding actors and is known for his iconic roles in movies such as 3 idiots, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, and much more.