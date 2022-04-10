Tributes have been paid to a pensioner who died after being hit by a car at the hands of a disqualified driver, as West Midlands Police charged the man for “dangerous driving” following the fatal collision.

Irshad Begum, 80, killed in tragic Washwood Heath hit-and-run

Irshad Begum was struck along Washwood Heath Road at just before 4.40pm on Tuesday (5 April). The 80-year-old sadly died from her injuries shortly afterwards.

In a moving tribute to Begum, her family said: “Our mother was caring, loving and always had time for others. She was always putting a smile on the face of others and always had so much love to give.

“She touched the hearts of so many individuals and she will be remembered for her beautiful smile and

her loving personality.

“It is a huge loss for us and the community. She will be missed by everyone but she will continue to live in our hearts and we will cherish the memories we have had with her.

“We would like to thank everyone for their love and support, please keep our beloved mother in your prayers. ”

The car left the scene but a 28-year-old man was arrested later that night after presenting himself at a police station.

Amaan Isa, from Erdington, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning where he was remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing on 5 May.