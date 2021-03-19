The daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan has confirmed her relationship with her father’s fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

Ira Khan Daughter of Aamir Khan’s Dating Her Dad’s Fitness Trainer

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to social media to share adorable photos with her beau Nupur Shikhare. She made her relationship with the fitness trainer official by posting mushy mushy photos.

Tagging him, the 24-year-old called Shikhare her ‘Valentine, buddy and a dream boy.” Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also dropped heart emojis on the post and commented, “Awwww.”

Ira is dating Nupur Shikhare, who is her father Aamir Khan’s fitness coach. Nupur Shikare is the founder of a gym named ‘Fitnessism’.

He is also the personal trainer of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Ira was earlier in a relationship with Mishaal Kripalani, and the couple split in 2020.

During the 2020 crisis, Ira had approached Shikhare to help her get back in shape and it was during this time that the duo fell for each other.

Reportedly, Ira has introduced her boyfriend to her mother Reena Dutta. The couple even vacationed at Aamir’s farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar and has been celebrating festivals together.

Talking about Aamir Khan, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the ‘Forrest Grump’. It will hit the silver screens in December 2021.