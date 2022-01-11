International banks are charging up to 6.5 percent interest per annum on lending to Pakistan while loans from Italy and China Development Bank are interest-free.

International Lenders Take Billions On Their Loans to Pakistan on Interest Rates

According to the official record on the terms and conditions of the donors’ lendings, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) are charging 0.10 percent and 0.1 percent respectively on their loans to Pakistan.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), which is a subsidiary organ of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has charged five to six percent per annum on its short-term trade financing (Murabaha).

Additionally, four to 4.25 percent per annum is being charged on Turkish lending and there are commitment charges of 0.50 percent.

The China EXIM bank is providing a government concessional loan (GCL) at two percent interest, with a 5-7 year grace period, with management fee and commitment charges of 0.20 percent each.

Asian Infrastructure & Investment Bank (AIIB) is providing loans at 0.7 percent to 1.40 percent, depending on the tenure with a grace period of 5-7 years.

Similarly, the International

Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is providing blend terms loan at 1.25 percent per annum with a grace period of five years.

The Islamic Development Bank(IDB) is providing project financing long-term loans (Istisna and Ijara) at an interest rate of three to four per annum, with a grace period of five years.

The Kuwait Fund is charging 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent on the loan having a grace period of six years.

The Saudi Fund is charging a two percent interest rate with a grace period of five years.

France/AFD is providing lending on six-month Euribor plus 48-125bp, with a three to seven year grace period.

Korea is charging 0.1 percent interest on its lending with a grace period of 10 years, with no commitment charge.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing Market Based Lending (MOL) of LIBOR six month+50 basis points, with a grace period of five years and 0.15 percent commitment charges on an undisbursed amount.

The World Bank (WB) is providing IDA loans, IDA(SUF) loans, and IBRD loans. It charges 1.25 percent for IDAs, with a five-year grace period and 0 to 0.5 percent commitment charges (currently set at zero percent).