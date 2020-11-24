After a reported fault in runway edge lights of Sialkot airport on Wednesday the oncoming flights scheduled to land here have been rerouted to Lahore Airport.

International Flights To Sialkot Airport Reroute After Technical Fault

The international flights including one en route to Sialkot from Muscat, MS-301, has been detoured to land on Lahore airport as well.

Another flight of Pakistan International Airlines PK-9244 arriving from Dammam, too, was rerouted today to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Internation Airport.

The reason behind both the detours was reported to be the technical fault of runway lights, as per ARY News both of these flights will return for Sialkot as soon as the lights have been restored.

Earlier the Bad weather on Tuesday forced two Kabul-bound planes from Doha carrying Afghan diplomats to land at Islamabad International Airport.

According to details, the planes were carrying 14 people including the

staffers and Afghan diplomats, when they were forced to land at the Islamabad airport owing to harsh weather conditions.

Afghan ambassador to Pakistan sought special permission from the immigration officials to take the diplomats along with him. He was allowed to take the diplomats to the embassy after permission from Pakistan’s interior ministry.

They were shifted to the Afghan consulate in the vehicle of the counsel general from the airport.

Separately, federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Tuesday the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan will satisfactorily compensate PIA employees being laid off voluntarily.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar said while PIA requires only seven thousand employees to operate, it employs over 14,000 currently due to the politically influenced recruitments in the past by ruling parties.

He said out of 14,000 currently employed, half will have to be let go of via Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) and those will be compensated.