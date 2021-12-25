Popular fashion model, Alyzeh Gabol became a top model of the Pakistani industry in a short span. She has worked with countless good clothing brands. She is mostly seen walking the ramp for different collections by fashion designers as well as in catalogs for clothing brands.

Intense Fight Between Rich Mother-in-Law and Glamours Daughter-in-Law

Earlier this year the model posted pictures of her nikkah there had been so much speculation as to who is the lucky man. Finally it was revealed that the man is Zoariz Malik, grandson of Pakistani property tycoon Mailk Riaz.

The family of Zoraiz Malik has never approved of their marriage. The daughter of Malik Riaz and Zoraiz’s mother, Aasia Amer, has been publicly calling them out on her Instagram.

Couple recently spotted at the Dubai International cricket stadium during a match of the T20 World Cup.

Aasia Amer once again hit out at the two when she posted a picture of Zoraiz Malik and Alyzeh Gabol together.

“Well done,” Aasia Amer wrote while addressing Zoraiz Malik. She added: “You deserve this b***h who slept with everyone and stay blessed with this stigma.”

Aasia Ameer this time also has come up with more abusive and shocking claims. She shares a picture of both Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz, ironically asking her son to make marry because he’s with a girl who has slept with everyone.

She openly called her bad girl. She didn’t stop here and further added that on instigating her son Zoraiz run away with a huge amount of 20 crores.

She is of the view that women like Alyzeh should be banned morally.

Alizeh is more interested in their wealth, says Aasia Ameer.

In September, rumors of the two parting their ways started doing the rounds on social media. Later, his mother posted a video of Zoraiz’s father signing the divorce paper. She also shared a picture of the divorce papers.

Last month, Malik Riaz’s daughter accused Alyzeh Gabol of having an affair with a guy. She also shared screenshots of conversation between two guys without revealing their identities.

There was so much hearsay on social media about how Malik’s mother is against the union and pegging for their divorce. With rumors of Zoraiz even being disowned by the Malik family.

Later the two were seen together in a picture shared by Zoraiz that definitely bothered his mother a lot and she went to the character assassination of this girl.

Amidst all this chaos Alyzeh Gabol took a break from her social media portals and was not active there but now she has again activated her account and has posted an amazing picture of her incredible painting.

This post is getting loved by her fans and Zoraiz is at the top adoring his wife’s skills. They both are seen exchanging beautiful love on Social media. Zoraiz commented as she’s the next Picasso in town and further Alyzeh teases her with a comment that is he feeling jealous. It is incredible to see that they both are together and living happily. Indeed this girl has paid a lot in this relationship. Allegedly Zoraiz has fled away with a huge amount of money after the instigating of Alyzeh Gabol. What are your views about all this?