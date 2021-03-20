British world-champion boxer Amir Khan has purchased a holiday home in Dubai, where he intends to spend some time with wife, model turned businesswoman, Faryal Makhdoom, and children.

Inside Boxer Amir Khan’s Luxury Dubai Mansion, Pool and Sprawling Rooms

The beautiful Mediterranean villa is in District One in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. “This is the boxer’s first property in Dubai,” says Maaz Jethwa, CEO and founder of New Door that brokered the deal.

Amir Khan revealed on Instagram he has bought the luxury pad for wife Faryal Makhdoom, their two daughters – Lamaisah, six, and two-year-old Alayna – and their new-born son, Muhammad Zaviyar, in Dubai.

Khan nonchalantly captioned the post: “Just bought my family a holiday home in Dubai.”

Makhdoom replied with a praying emoji and three heart-eyes emojis.

On his Instagram Story, Khan went

on to thank friend Maaz Jethwa – who founded UAE-based company New Door – for finding his ‘perfect’ home.

Khan – the 2004 Olympic lightweight silver medallist – captioned a snap of the pair together: “Thanks to Maaz Jethwa for finding me my perfect place.”

The home has an incredible, almost intimidating wooden front door surrounded by a huge stone porch.

Inside, Khan’s new pad comes fitted with marble floors, a modern stone staircase and an extensive lounge-diner.

But the most-impressive feature in the holiday home comes outside, where a huge swimming pool boasting picturesque views of Dubai steals the show.

The glitzy new home will go well with Khan’s ever-growing car collection.

The Bolton boxer most-recently revealed he has his eye on a £264,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan – a 6.7-litre SUV.

Khan already owns a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a £233,000 Rolls Royce Phantom and a £65,000 Range Rover.