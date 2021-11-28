AN inquest has opened into the death of a taxi driver with the case at the centre of a murder investigation.

Inquest Opened into The Death of Rochdale Taxi Driver Ali Asghar

Ali Asghar, 39, was taken to hospital after being attacked on Queensway in Rochdale on Saturday October 30.

He died in hospital 15 days later on Sunday, November 14.

Two men from Oldham have since been charged with murder.

On Monday morning at Rochdale Coroner’s Court, an inquest into Mr Asghar’s death was opened by coroner Catherine McKenna.

The court heard that shortly before 5am on Saturday, October 30, Mr Asghar, was driving two passengers

on Queensway.

The taxi came to a stop outside a Shell garage.

Moments later the two passengers got out of the car and “violently assaulted” Mr Asghar, according to senior police coroner’s officer, Paul Lever.

Mr Asghar was taken to the Royal Oldham Hospital with serious injuries and was then transferred to Salford Royal Hospital before he died.

A further review into the inquest will take place in December.

Connor McPartland, 20, of Hollins Road, Oldham has been charged with murder.

Martin Treacy, 18, of Gawsworth Close, Oldham has also been charged with murder.

Both men appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 18.

They will appear at Manchester Crown Court for their first hearing in January next year.