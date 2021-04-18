The Government of Pakistan has introduced an online process to resolve inheritance disputes for overseas Pakistanis.

Inheritance Disputes for Overseas Pakistanis Resolved With Online Succession Certificates

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, made an announcement in this regard and shared a copy of the notification on Twitter.

A big decision for Overseas Pakistanis & big leap towards resolving inheritance disputes. Today, in a landmark decision Cabinet approved succession certificates to be made a simplified online process via NADRA’s service. Previously a cumbersome process, this will help thousands of Ops.

The notification read:

Upon the death of a family member, legal heirs languish in courts for years before they are able to obtain Letters of Administration (for immovable properties) and Succession Certificates (for movable properties.). Now, without going to the Courts, legal heirs can obtain the Letters of Administration or Succession Certificates, as the case may be, through a quick, five-stage process facilitated by Succession Facilitation Units operated by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to the notification, currently, there is only one operative unit that deals with properties and assets in the federal capital. Soon, the NADRA will set up more Succession Facilitation Units in the other cities of Pakistan.

To apply for Letters of Administration/Succession Certificates, an applicant has to submit their national identity card number, the death certification and identity card number of the deceased person, and a letter of authorization from all the legal heirs to file an application on their behalf. All the legal heirs are then to then visit the NADRA’s Registration Center for biometric verification, and the details provided by the applicant shall be verified.

The NADRA will then advertise in newspapers to ascertain if there are any objections to the application. In case of no objections, 14 days after the advertisement, the certificate will be printed and provided to the applicant.