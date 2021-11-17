Influential man Assaults Woman After Promising Free Ration

An influential man allegedly assaulted a poor woman after claiming to provide her free ration distribution.

In the Bin Qasim area of Karachi, the accused tricked a poor woman into giving her free ration and called her to his area. According to the police, the drunk accused named Pervez Iqbal also tortured the woman before abusing her.

Police said that when the accused was contacted, the accused made threats but a case has been registered and Pervez Iqbal has been arrested. Earlier, a man abused an American lady doctor in Karachi. A report was filed after which he was arrested. The accused was the acquaintance of the victim.

Sources said that the accused belonged

to a politically influential family in Balochistan. On the night of November 15, the accused took her in his car to his house and forcibly abused her.

Earlier in Lahore, a man is alleged by police to have abused a girl after he brought her to Lahore’s Naulakha with the promise of getting her a job.

The girl hails from Narowal, said police on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested the main suspect and his two accomplices.

According to the FIR registered at the Naulakha Police Station, the girl had come from Narowal in search of a job.

Two suspects reportedly tricked her and brought her to a quarter where a third person allegedly abused her for two days, said police.