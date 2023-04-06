Indian YouTuber, Param Jot Singh, has announced on his YouTube channel that he has recently converted to Islam.

Indian YouTuber Param Jot Singh embraces Islam after overcoming misconceptions

The famous and successful content creator, originally from Punjab and a Hindu Sikh, had previously respected all religions. However, Param Singh confessed that he used to have the wrong perception of Islam and thought about it in terms of terrorism and extremism.

In his latest video, Param Singh explained that when he started researching about Islam, he learned a lot of new things about the religion, which gradually changed his perception about it.

He started making Islamic reaction videos to cater to the large Muslim population on YouTube, but

he eventually started taking a keen interest in Islam, and his heart became attached to it. Param Singh admitted that he had been hesitant to confess his newfound love for Islam but mustered the courage to embrace it a year ago.

The YouTuber shared his journey towards Islam, and how his interest in the religion grew gradually over time, ultimately leading to his conversion. He encouraged his followers to learn more about Islam and advised them to be open-minded towards other religions.

Param Jot Singh’s announcement has garnered mixed reactions from his fans, with some supporting his decision, while others have expressed disappointment. Nevertheless, the Indian YouTuber has received overwhelming support from the Muslim community, who welcomed him with open arms.